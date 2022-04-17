Two-day National Scientific Program ‘NZ-AROICON’ concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 17: Organized by Association of Radiation Oncologists of India, North Zone Chapter (NZ-AROI) in collaboration with American Oncology Institute (AOI), the two-day National Scientific Program “NZ-AROICON” under theme ‘Personalized to Precision Oncology – Data Driven Approach’ concluded here today.

The program was organized in hybrid mode as the 26th annual conference of North Zone Association of Radiation Oncologists of India and the organizing secretary of the program was leading oncologist Dr Vikas Roshan from American Oncology Institute, Jammu.

Dr Neeraj Bishnoi, Regional Director – North for American Oncology Institute said that AOI has been at the forefront of providing precision cancer care to the cancer patients and its Jammu unit has brought world class cancer care to Jammu region.

Dr Mayank Puri, Unit Head of AOI Jammu informed that they have been treating hundreds of cancer patients every month and now one of the most advanced Radiotherapy LINAC Accelerator, HALCYON E is being installed at AOI Jammu in next 1 month and this will be the first ever HALCYON E machine in entire J&K.

The NZ-AROICON started yesterday with a photo exhibition session that was inaugurated by Dr Raj Kumar Sharma (noted Diabetologist, painter and sculptor). The welcome message was presented by Dr Vikas Roshan, video message by Dr Jagprag Singh Gujral (Group CEO for CTSI South Asia), presidential addresses by Dr Rajesh Vashistha (president AROI), Dr Manoj Gupta (president elect AROI) and Dr Rakesh Kapoor (president NZ-AROI), followed by secretarial addresses by Dr Deepak Abrol (general secretary, NZ-AROI). Chief guest of the program was Capt Bana Singh (Param Veer Chakra) and guest of honor was Dr Neeraj Bishnoi (Regional Director North, AOI).

The first session of the program was about Breast Cancer and the expert speakers for this session include Dr Vineeta Goel (Delhi), Dr Suman Malik (Delhi), Dr Kanika Sood Sharma (Delhi), Dr Swarupa Mitra (Delhi), Dr Supriya Mallick (Delhi) and Dr Viraj Suvarna (Bengaluru). Dr Ashutosh Gupta from Department of Radiation Oncology, GMC Jammu was the leading chairperson for this session.

The second session of the program was about Lung Cancer and the expert speakers were Dr Abhishek Shankar (Patna), Dr Aruna Turaka (USA), Dr Tarun Durga (UK), Dr Anusheel Munshi (Delhi), Dr Sumant Gupta (Delhi) and Dr Sushmita Pathy (Delhi).

It was followed by a brief session on Dr B D Gupta Oration and that was presented by Dr Rajesh Vashishtha (Bathinda).

The speakers for the third session include Dr Susovan Banerjee (Gurugram), Dr Major Mizra Baig (Kanpur), Dr S Hukku (Delhi), Dr (Lt Col) Ashok K (Delhi) and Dr Pritanjali Singh (Patna) while as in the fourth session, Dr Rakesh Jalali (Chennai), Dr G K Rath (Delhi), Dr Anil D’Cruz (Mumbai), Dr B K Mohanti (Gurgaon) and Dr Rakesh Kapoor (Chandigarh) delivered their speeches and presentations.

The fifth session of the program was about Head & Neck Cancer. The speakers were Dr Pankaj Kumar Arora (Mohali), Dr Sushmita Ghoshal (Chandigarh), Dr Aman Sharma (Delhi), Dr Pamela Jayeraj (Ludhiana) and Dr Ankur Bahl (Delhi) while as the 6th session was about Prostate Cancer and the expert speakers for the session include Dr Surender Dabas (Delhi), Dr Gagan Saini (Delhi), Dr Devinder Paul (Mumbai), Dr Nadeem Shoukat (Jammu), Dr Indu Bansal (Delhi) and Dr Satyankar Gupta (Jammu).

The 7th session was about Gynaecological Malignancies. The speakers were Dr Shikha Goyal (Chandigarh), Dr D N Sharma (Delhi), Dr Deepak Abrol (Jammu), Dr Paras Khanna (Jammu) and Dr Bhavana Rai (Chandigarh).

The program was attended by medical faculty and delegates from all over India including Dr Tasaduk Hussain Itoo (medico cum noted columnist).

Each scientific session was followed by a panel discussion. The program also included sponsored sessions, Onco quiz, cultural and folk events, etc.