Col Mahan kick-starts Sachar-Palhara road macadamization

Excelsior Correspondent

BASOHLI, Apr 17: Col (retd) Mahan Singh District Development Council (DDC) chiarman, Kathua kick-started blacktopping of 4.25 km long Sachar-Banji Palhara road under PMGSY today. This road will facilitate the people living between Sachar and Banji Palhara areas in the vicinity. On this project taken up by PMGSY Division, Kathua Rs five crore were expended in 1st Phase and now the second phase for protection work and blacktopping is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs two crore.

Col Mahan Singh in his address complimented the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh MoS PMO and LG Manoj Sinha for facilitating the implementation of this significant project for ensuring connectivity to far flung rural areas. He said that Sachar to Palhara road will not only benefit residents of Dhar Jankher and adjoining areas, but will also promote tourism in this picturesque region.

Col Mahan said that Basohli Assembly Constituency was lacking in road connectivity so far as its remote and far flung areas are concerned. He said that with the completion of Sachar-Banji Palhara road project a long pending demand of the people of this area will be met.

Asserting that Modi led Union Government is fully committed for the overall development of every nook and corner especially the remote and far flung areas, he said that the PM deserves full appreciation and credit for taking up the cause of the common people especially in backward and remote areas. He also informed the people about the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) launched by the Union Government for them and appealed to come forward and avail the benefit of the schemes best suited to them.

Col Mahan Singh asked the people to further support the BJP led Government for peace and prosperity of the common people especially in the backward and far flung areas.