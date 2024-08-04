Two-day exhibition ‘Vibrant Verve-Season 2’ inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The much-anticipated “Vibrant Verve-Season 2”, an exclusive luxury exhibition organized by FICCI FLO JKL and Luxuries of Kashmir and powered by PC Totuka & Sons Jewellers from Jaipur as the Platinum Sponsor, was inaugurated today at KC Regalia, Jammu.

Click here to watch video

The event, which will continue through the 4th of August, was officially inaugurated by Khalid Jahangir, Director JKTPO. Asha Suchindra, Chairperson AWWA and G Velladurai, (IEDS) Jt Director MSME J&K, graced the occasion as guests of honor. J&K Bank participated as the events support sponsor.

Ruchika Gupta, Chairperson of FICCI FLO JKL, in her welcome address, said, “Vibrant Verve represents a movement towards a more inclusive and dynamic business landscape. It is a celebration of aspirations, innovation, and collaboration, where the women-led businesses unite, share experiences, and inspire future success stories.”

Extensive participation from across J&K by FLO & Non-FLO members and pan India showcased an impressive array of products, highlighting the diversity and richness of Indian craftsmanship. The exhibition featured 50 stalls, offering a wide range of items, including apparel, home decor, footwear, jewellery, and gourmet foods.

A significant highlight of this season’s event is the partnership with the MSME Department, which facilitated the reimbursement of stall charges for all participants. This initiative provided vital support to women entrepreneurs from across the country, enabling them to present their products on a prominent platform and fostering new business opportunities.

Day 1 saw artists from Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages showcasing the rich culture of Jammu with Dogri singing by Sonali Dogra and dances representing our rich art forms. There was also representation of various government departments including Directorate of Handicraft Handloom, State Taxes, MSME, Police JKTPO (Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation).

Prominent FICCI FLO JKL members including Varuna Anand (immediate former chairperson), Arti Chowdhary (senior vice chairperson), Varsha Bansal (vice chairperson), Sona Mehta (treasurer) Pooja Gandotra (joint treasurer), Mona Saraf (executive secretary) and Nandita Bajaj (joint secretary) were also present.