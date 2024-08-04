The Science Behind Friendship

Dr Ritika Sambyal

“Good Friends, Good Books and a Sleepy Conscience: This is the Ideal Life” -Mark Twain

Friendship Day, is a tribute to timeless bonds celebrated on the first Sunday of August. It is a special occasion dedicated to honouring the unique and cherished bonds between friends.

This day is not just about exchanging gifts or messages; it is about acknowledging the importance of friendships in our lives and the roles they play in shaping who we are. Whether it is a childhood friend, a school buddy, a college roommate, or a colleague turned close friend, friends enrich our lives in countless ways. Friendships play a crucial role in our emotional and psychological well-being. Studies have shown that having close friends can reduce stress, increase happiness, and even improve physical health. Friends provide support during tough times, offer a sense of belonging, and help us navigate life’s challenges. They are our partners in crime, our secret keepers, and our biggest cheerleaders.

Friendship, a cornerstone of human experience, is both a simple joy and a complex phenomenon. While it often feels like an art, there’s a robust science behind why we click with certain people. Understanding these dynamics can enhance our ability to form meaningful connections and appreciate the friendships we cherish.

At the heart of many friendships lies a blend of biological and chemical interactions. Our brains release a variety of neurotransmitters and hormones when we connect with others. Dopamine, for example, is associated with pleasure and reward. When we meet someone who makes us laugh or share our interests, our brains release dopamine, fostering a sense of joy and connection. Oxytocin, often called the “bonding hormone,” is another critical player. This hormone is released during moments of deep conversation, promoting feelings of trust and closeness. The interplay of these chemicals can create a strong foundation for lasting friendships.

One of the most significant predictors of friendship is similarity. Research shows that we are more likely to form bonds with people who share our interests, values, and backgrounds. This phenomenon, known as the “similarity-attraction effect,” suggests that common ground provides a basis for mutual understanding and trust. Familiarity also plays a crucial role in forming friendships. The “mere exposure effect” posits that the more we are exposed to someone, the more likely we are to develop a liking for them. This is why friendships often blossom in environments where individuals interact regularly, such as schools, workplaces, or community groups. Familiarity breeds comfort, making it easier to form and maintain connections.

While biological and social factors are important, psychological and emotional elements also shape our friendships. Emotional intelligence, the ability to recognise, understand, and manage our own emotions and those of others, significantly impacts our relationships. People with high emotional intelligence are better equipped to navigate social interactions, foster empathy, and build deeper connections. Attachment styles, which develop in early childhood, influence how we relate to others throughout our lives. Securely attached individuals tend to have healthier, more satisfying relationships. In contrast, those with anxious or avoidant attachment styles may struggle with trust, affecting their ability to form and maintain close friendships.

Reciprocity is a fundamental principle of friendship. Mutual exchange of support, whether emotional, practical, or social, strengthens bonds and fosters trust. When we feel that our efforts are reciprocated, we are more likely to invest in the relationship. This mutual give-and-take is essential for maintaining healthy, balanced friendships. Shared experiences also create a powerful bond between friends. Going through significant life events, both positive and negative, can deepen connections. These experiences create a shared narrative, a history that friends can look back on and reminisce about. This shared past reinforces the sense of belonging and continuity in the relationship. Moreover, one of the simplest yet most profound ways friendships boost happiness is through shared experiences. Whether it’s laughing over a funny memory, exploring new hobbies together, or supporting each other through tough times, these shared moments create a tapestry of joy and connection that enriches our lives.

Friendship comes in various forms. Some people have categorised their friends as primary and secondary friends each of them play different roles in our lives. Primary friends are the ones we share our innermost thoughts and feelings with. They understand us on a profound level and offer unwavering support. We interact with them regularly, whether through daily communication or frequent meet-ups. Secondary friends, on the other hand while still important, play a different role. Interactions with secondary friends are less frequent. We might see them at social gatherings or occasionally catch up and these friendships are often formed based on common interests, shared activities, or specific life circumstances (e.g., work friends, gym buddies, travel/tours friends etc). Both primary and secondary friends are equally important.

The science behind friendship reveals that these bonds are not just a social luxury but a fundamental component of a happy and healthy life. From the neurochemical boosts of oxytocin and dopamine to the stress-relieving and health-promoting benefits, friendships have a profound impact on our well-being. By nurturing and valuing our friendships, we can harness these benefits to lead richer, more fulfilling lives. Although, technology and social media have fundamentally changed the dynamics of friendships by making it easier to connect and stay in touch with people worldwide. While these tools offer numerous benefits in fostering and maintaining relationships, they also present challenges that need to be navigated thoughtfully. Therefore, balance between online and offline interactions remains crucial for the health and depth of friendships.

This Friendship Day is a beautiful reminder of the value of friendships in our lives. It is a day to celebrate the joy, laughter, and support that friends bring. As we commemorate this special day, let us cherish our friends, old and new, and make an effort to nurture these invaluable relationships. After all, in the words of the famous poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, “The only way to have a friend is to be one.” So, this Friendship Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate our friends and the incredible impact they have on our lives. Happy Friendship Day!

(The author, is a Faculty, Udhampur Campus, University of Jammu)