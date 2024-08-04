Modi implemented Ambedkar’s Constitution in J&K on Aug 5 in 2019: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: BJP national general secretary, J&K Prabhari, Tarun Chugh, slammed Congress and National Conference (NC) for not implementing Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades.

He was briefing media persons about the deliberations in series of meetings of BJP SC Morcha chaired by him at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today. BJP State general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, general secretary and former Minister, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, Morcha national general secretary and J&K Morcha Prabhari, Sanjay Nirmal and SC Morcha State president and former MLA, Neelam Langeh also shared dais with Chugh.

Tarun Chugh said that the meeting paid tribute to Amarnath Bhagat, who sacrificed his life for getting political reservation for SCs in J&K. He said that the participants in the meeting expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, under whom, the Constitution was fully implemented in J&K on August 05 in 2019.

Chugh shared that a resolution condemning Abdullahs, Muftis and Nehru-Gandhi for depriving J&K of the Constitution was also passed in the meeting.

He further said that the SC Morcha is consistently working in J&K and its leaders will reach to the members of the community to make them aware about the ‘Panchteerth’ under which all the important places associated with different stages of the life of Dr. Ambedkar have been developed by Narendra Modi Government, thus giving due respect to the architect of the Constitution.

Dr.Ambedkar’s philosophy of ‘Samta Yug Samaj’ has been implemented in true sense by Modi Government, which is working on the line of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, he said.

Chugh further said that J&K has the distinction of being the UT where every citizen has been covered under five lakh health insurance, poor people have got financial assistance for constructing pucca houses.

Taking a dig at the parties which did not allow Constitution to be implemented here for decades together, Chugh said that their leaders are in deep frustration by the massive polling in the recently held general elections and are trying to regain their lost ground by misleading the people on the name of Statehood. He said that the PM and the Union Home Minister has assured of Statehood to J&K and there is no logic in playing politics by Congress, NC and PDP on the issue.

BJP is ready for elections whenever the Assembly poll dates are announced by Election Commission, he said.

Ashok Koul shared details of future programmes to be undertaken by the Morcha in the UT. Dr. Manyal spoke on the importance of united efforts to win all the reserved seats. Sanjay Nirmal informed about various welfare schemes for the benefit of the SCs. Neelam Langeh assured to take pro-SC programmes and policies of Modi Government to the SC community.