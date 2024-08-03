Raghunandan Singh Bali A versatile actor, and cultural worker bids adieu

Lalit Gupta

The 82 years old Raghunandan Singh Bali, has left behind a legacy reminiscent of an enduring icon. Unlike the ones that lit up the dim interiors of the garbhagrihas of Hindu temples and guide the devotees on their spiritual quest, Bali was a beacon for the artistically inclined. His life and work continuously kindled the flames of creativity in those with a passion for the arts, offering inspiration and validation, particularly to the young minds from the hinterlands in search of encouragement and recognition; he was a muse, sparking a fervent devotion to the artistic pursuits in any one who sought his guidance.

Raghunandan Singh Bali was born in 1942 to Balwant Singh and Janaki Devi, a Mirpuri refugee family that settled in Jammu after Partition. Their ancestors, recognized for their military prowess, had earned the title of ‘Sardar’ from Maharaja Ranjit Singh. However, post-Partition life was fraught with economic struggles, contrasting sharply with the nostalgic tales of Mirpur’s ‘better days’ recounted by the elders. Despite these challenges, Bali’s childhood was enlivened by his mother’s singing and participation in ‘swangs’-folk enactments during marriage ceremonies.

Growing up in Jullakha Mohalla, Jammu, in the 1950s, young Bali was captivated by the Ramlila performances at Diwan Mandir. His formal entry into theater came in 1956 when, as an 8th standard student, his teacher D.P. Trikha selected him for a role in Aga Hashar Kashmiri’s drama ‘Smt. Manju Devi.’ His talent soon shone, earning him the lead role and commendations from educational authorities. This exposure, along with performances of plays like Ramesh Mehta’s ‘Apradhi Kaun,’ garnered attention from the then Education Minister Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq, who awarded Bali a scholarship.

Bali’s attraction for acting led him to regularly attend performances, including those of plays like ‘Buddh Kaam Shuddh’ and ‘Diya Aur Toofan. He was a constant presence at Jammu’s Diwan Mandir Ramlila, where he admired the talents of actors like Narinder Sharma and Rishi Kumar. His passion was further nurtured by Rasdhari Bawa, who taught him the basics of music and dance, enhancing his performance skills.

After his family shifted to Resham Garh Colony in Refugee Quarters, Bali continued his love for theatre. His ‘artistic’ friends of those young days including Mahesh Sharma, Vijay Suri and Subhash Raizada excelling as theatre, and voice actors, playwrights and poets, were a famous quartet of young cultural Turks. Bali and his group under the banner of the Young Moderate Club staged ‘Kamini’, Mahesh Sharma’s play on the Kashmir problem, at Parade Ground during an exhibition in 1959. Other actors were Mahesh Sharma, Rashid Shah, Vijay Suri, and Puran Gupta. It was followed by the play ‘Pagla Janta Hai’ at a Park in Gandhi Nagar with actors like Subhash Bali, Ravi Rampal, Prakash Sharma, and Som Nath.

Bali’s first job was a daily wager, followed by a short stint as a Lorry cleaner. The salary from these jobs enabled him admission to the College. He joined M. A. M. College, functioning from a GGM Science College, Jammu. Bali remembers that during those days, a few plays were staged at a hall on the back of the Secretariat. During this time a drama club was also formed at the house of Uma Mahey, the niece of Comrade Dhanvanrtri.

After completing his B.A. in 1962, Bali’s first posting as a teacher was at Gool where he actively participated in school functions including staging plays. He was posted at Gandhi Nagar Primary School in 1963. During that period he got married. Being a good actor, he was often invited by other drama groups to perform in their plays. So he acted in the drama clubs of Rattan Sharma, Narinder Sharma, C Parwana, Friends Club, Roop Wani Club etc at venues which also included Ranbir School. Some of his memorable plays include ‘Dail M for Murder’ (Gyarah Bajae), Kanchan Rang, and Nishachar. Alongside acting, Bali and Subhash Raizada also designed sets for plays like Vijay Suri’s Balidan.

One of the significant events in Bali’s life was when the newly formed Gandhi Nagar Lakshmi Narayan Temple Ramlila Club invited him to act as the director. His friendly personality and passion instilled a new seriousness among the actors. Bali’s childhood friend Subhash Raizada in the role of Ravana and he as Dashratha, along with many actors from Gandhi Nagar, gave a new touch of realism to Gandhi Nagar Ramlila that attracted audiences from other parts of the city. Since involvement in Ramlila is limited to the very days of its rehearsals and performance, Bali remained active by acting and directing stage plays (for drama competitions and otherwise). “I was always attracted to stage plays with bold themes, which was a daring act in those days when conservative elements in the Jammu society were ruling the roost. These plays included Under Secretary, Aur Aakash Jhuk Gaya, Pati Patni, Aakhari Swal, Barf Ki Minar, Prishatt Bhumi (by Baljit Raina), Balwant Gargi’s Abhisarika, Lakeer Se Pare (Giddaan Te Loth-Rajneesh Gupta’s play about the problems of an abnormal child), Baba nahin Jayaan, Dilli Ki Aakhri Shama etc. His young associates in drama included Surinder Goel and Raj Kumar, Santosh Sangra, Arun Bakshi, Sweety, Veena Dogra, Shobha, Lalita Tapasavi, and J R Sagar.

A fine actor, schooled in traditional style, Raghunandan Singh Bali, a polyglot, was a passionate amateur artiste who for more than 60 years had been regularly involved with Ramlila, proscenium theatre, and since the 1990s with Television drama serials across multiple languages, including Hindustani, Dogri, Gojari, and Pothowari. He left an indelible mark in his roles in Laker, the first ever Pahari film and much acknowledged Dogri film Geetiyan.

Over more than six decades, Raghunandan Singh Bali entertained audiences but also mentored many aspiring actors, fostering a generation of drama enthusiasts who continue to carry forward the Jammu theatre legacy.