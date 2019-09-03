TVS Srichakra launches TVS Eurogrip

KOLKATA: TVS Srichakra Limited, the leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre company, today announced the launch of the brand ‘TVS Eurogrip’ targeted at meeting the needs of the millennial customer.

TVS Eurogrip is born out of extensive consumer research and significant investments in global R&D, design and technology platforms.

As part of its evolution and to associate itself with youthfulness and high performance, TVS Eurogrip is designed with global expertise, made in India and sold across the globe.

P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Limited said, “India will remain a promising market for two wheelers and we see tremendous growth opportunity. It is a moment of immense pride for all of us as we launch TVS Eurogrip catering to the needs and requirements of the new age Indian rider. With this step, we boldly stride into the future.” (AGENCIES)