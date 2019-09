Flipkart launches Hindi interface to tap into next 200 million e-shoppers

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday announced the introduction of ‘Hindi’ interface on its platform as it aims to tap into the next 200 million customers coming online to experience e-commerce.

The Hindi interface – being launched ahead of the festive sales – has been unveiled after months of intensive research and understanding the requirements of the native language customers coming online, primarily from tier-II and III cities, a statement said.

Industry research suggests that 90 per cent of new internet users in India are native language speakers, and it becomes imperative to offer a native e-commerce experience to impart familiarity, comfort and aid in decision making.

“With the Hindi capability, users will be able to see all the information and search for their desired products in Hindi – a language whose internet user base is expected to outgrow English by the year 2021,” the statement said.

Flipkart will also introduce audio-visual navigation capabilities in its app in the upcoming phases to handhold first-time users, it added. (AGENCIES)