Issuance of LOC was mala fide exercise of power, Shah Faesal tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, detained in Srinagar, told the Delhi High Court Tuesday that the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him was prima facie a mala fide exercise of power and no reasonable ground was made out for it.

The submissions filed on behalf of Faesal said a copy of the LOC was not provided to him and no details of the contents have been given in the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s reply which submitted in response to his habeas corpus petition.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal listed the matter for further hearing on September 12 as the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not available for advancing arguments in the matter. (AGENCIES)