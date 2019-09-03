Artefacts unearthed during renovation work at historic Hanuman temple in Pakistan

KARACHI: Several valuable idols and artefacts have been unearthed during renovation work at a historic Hanuman temple in this Pakistani city, the discovery which experts believe will help in determining the origin of the temple.

Shri Ram Nath Maharaj, the trustee of the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Karachi’s old Soldier Bazaar area, said the artefacts were discovered when renovation work started on the temple few days back.

“What is most surprising is that we didn’t have to dig too deep. We only dug two or three feet deep to find them,” he said.

The artefacts recovered include eight to nine Hanuman statues, along with the buffalo-like idols, the Ganesha idols, Sherawali Mata idols along with some earthen pots, he said. (AGENCIES)