Maharashtra Govt plans to build tourist resorts in J&K, Ladakh

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Rawal on Tuesday said the State Government plans to build two tourist resorts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Rawal, who holds the tourism portfolio, said a letter will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir Governor through his
Maharashtra counterpart and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking land for the purpose, a move which comes ahead of Assembly polls. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Water crisis in Jammu localities
Legal protection to whistleblowers
Tragic road accidents enquiries
Refund fees to students withdrawing admission
Exasperating Dogra Art Musuem
Curbing crime and improving conviction rate