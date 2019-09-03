Maharashtra Govt plans to build tourist resorts in J&K, Ladakh

Daily Excelsior
Fadnavis pays tributes to Maha soldiers killed in avalanches

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Rawal on Tuesday said the State Government plans to build two tourist resorts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Rawal, who holds the tourism portfolio, said a letter will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir Governor through his

Maharashtra counterpart and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking land for the purpose, a move which comes ahead of Assembly polls. (AGENCIES)

 

