Shah, Nadda meet Jagmohan as part of BJP’s campaign on abrogation of Art 370 provisions

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s working president J P Nadda met former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan on Tuesday as part of the party’s contact and public awareness programme to reach out to leading members of the society over the Centre’s move to revoke provisions of Article 370.

“Met Shri Jagmohan Malhotra ji, former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir as part of BJP’s nationwide Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyaan, to spread awareness about the benefits of abrogating Article 370 & 35A, a historic decision, by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji (sic),” tweeted Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied Shah and Nadda to the meeting. (AGENCIES)