TV artists, directors, producers condemn killing of Ambreen

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Yamberzal Foundation an association of TV artists, directors and producers has expressed its profound shock and grief over the killing of TV artist, Ambreen Bhat in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam dsitrict by terrorists yesterday.

In a statement president of the Foundation and a well known TV and Radio artist, producer and Director, Bihari Kak termed it a shameful act. He said the society is slated to meet doom which does not tolerate the progress and prosperity of women folk and their liberty. He wanted to know what was the fault of this poor lady that she was associated with media art and entertaining the people through her performance.

Kak regretted that the Kashmiri artists who have always taken lead in condemning the social evils and atrocities on women folk as well as other suppressed classes in the society have maintained a stoic silence over this barbaric and heart rendering act.

Yamberzul Foundation while terming Ambreen a very talented artist expressed its deepest sympathy with the bereaved family and demanded adequate compensation to the family. It said the killing of Ambreen is an assault on all artists of the UT and demanded a memorial be constructed in her native village on her name .