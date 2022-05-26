JABAC warns Shrine Board authorities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Joint Amarnath Bhandara Action Committee (JABAC) held a virtual meeting today in which the decisions taken by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) in its meeting on May 22 were condemned.

The meeting said that the Bhandara people are not criminals who will be dealt in such a manner. The meeting alleged that some officers in SASB are trying to demean the work of the Bhandara organisations and all members present in the meeting showed their concern over such behaviour of the SASB authorities.

They said during the meeting the SASB authorities tried to warn and harass the representatives of Bhandara organisations. They also used the foul language against the Bhandara representatives which has happened for the first time in the history of the Shrine Board, the meeting alleged.

The Langar organisations’ representatives made it clear that they will not tolerate this behaviour of Shrine Board authorities. They said that earlier authorities of Board have always hailed the services of the Langer organisations saying that the yatra would have not been possible without the free services provided by langer organisations.

They said during the meeting the Langer organisations were asked by Board authorities that in case they will not follow the instructions of the Board their registration will be cancelled and they will be forced to pack up and leave which is totally unfortunate.

The Langer organisations while protesting against the Board authorities made it clear that they will take up the issue with Union Home Minister and other concerned authorities besides the Hindu organisation to seek justice as no officer in Government or Board has used such a filthy language against langer organisations till date as was used by the SASB authorities in recent meeting.

In a joint statement Vijay Thakur, Raj Kapoor, Pawan Sabu and Rajan Gupta warned agitation in case the Board failed to hold the meeting with Bhandara representatives over the issues raised by them.