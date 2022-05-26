DC Rajouri provides financial assistance to NoKs of deceased labourer

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 26: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today provided death compensation of Rs 1454684 to the dependents of the deceased labourer Imtiaz Ahmed under Workmen Compensation Act.

The Assistant Labour Commissioner Rajouri, Manisha was also present on the occasion.

Imtiaz Ahmed had died in an accident on 20th December 2018 in Mendhar. The DC provided Rs 5 Lakh each to father and mother, besides Rs 454684 to brother of the deceased under death compensation act.

It is pertinent to mention the Workmen’s Compensation Act, 1923 provisions compensation to the workers who have encountered injuries due to an accident during their employment. This act also ensures that rights of the laborers are maintained even after they encounter some disability or death due to an accident during their work.

While interacting with the beneficiaries, the Deputy Commissioner inquired about their well-being and reiterated that the District Administration was taking all possible measures for the welfare of the labourers of the district.