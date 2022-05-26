Dogri Sanstha organizes Kavi Goshthi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Dogri Sanstha Jammu organized a special Kavi Goshthi in which the participating poets recited free verse poetry of prolific dogri writer and film maker Ved Rahi and their own free verse poems.

Those poets and poetesses who recited Ved Rahi’s and their own free verse poems in the Goshthi include Prof Lalit Magotra, Promila Manhas, Rajeshwar Singh ‘Raju’, Dr Chanchal Bhasin, Raj Kumar Bahrupia, Pawan Verma and Kalpana Khajuria.

The Goshthi was presided over by Prof Lalit Magotra, President Dogri Sanstha Jammu, who said that every Dogra is proud of Ved Rahi as despite residing out of Jammu for such a long time he has been associated with the roots and is serving mother tongue with colossal contributions as a poet, short story writer, novelist and a film maker also.

The program was conducted by eminent writer and actor Rajeshwar Singh Raju’, who is also General secretary Dogri Sanstha Jammu. While presenting vote of thanks he assured that Dogri Sanstha will go on organizing such soulful and thought provoking programs in future also.

Technical support to program was given by well known Dogri writer and theatre activist Pawan Verma. The program was watched by thousands throughout India and abroad through Facebook page of Dogri Sanstha Jammu.