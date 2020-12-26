Tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh, Freedom Fighters Memorial Association (FFMA) held a function at Dogra Shourya Sthal Ambphalla, here today under the leadership of Ved Gandotra, Chairman FFMA.

President, Viraj Kala Kendra, Raj Bharti was the chief guest on the occasion. Vice Chairman FFMA, Rajiv Mahajan and President R.C Puri were also present and they paid tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh.

Remembering Udham Singh, FFMA members talked about his life and his determination to kill British General Dyer, who was responsible for Jalianwala Bagh massacre.

Speakers on the occasion said on the fateful day of Baisakhi in 1919, when pro-freedom society was holding a rally at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, General Dyer ordered indiscriminate firing over the innocent, unarmed civilians killing hundreds of them in one go.

They further said that Udham Singh took it to heart and pledged to eliminate Dyer and ultimately shot him dead from point-blank range in London and was martyred on July 31, 1940.

FFMA members said that Udham Singh was an Indian freedom fighter, considered most influential revolutionaries in Indian independence movement.

Rajnesh Gupta, Pawan Verma, Sukhminder Singh Maini, Prof. R.C Sharma, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Kaith, Parbhat Kapahi and others were also present on the occasion.