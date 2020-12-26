Tourism Deptt attempts to revive Dogri culture

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: A two-day Dogri cuisine, culture and craft festival began with gala opening at Kala Kendra, Bikram Chowk, here today.

The event is being organized J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism Jammu in a bid to revive Dogri culture. The 2-day festival, which was inaugurated by Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez, is showcasing the variety and richness of Dogra food, culture and crafts which includes traditional foods from all the regions of Jammu including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar.

The rich art and crafts of Jammu like Lalico printing, Basholi painting and Basholi pashmina are also on display. Besides, the old and ancient manuscripts, coinage, utensils, musical instruments and pottery depicting the legacy of Duggar culture and history are also being showcased.

A painting and photo exhibition of miniature Basholi paintings and Gojri pictures & paintings remained centre of the attraction on first day of the festival which saw presence of a large number of people who also tasted the Dogri food being served on different stalls on sidelines of the event.

Despite huge public participation, social distancing and other COVID related SOPs were strictly observed in the festival. The spectators were mesmerized by the star performers like Sonali Dogra and Satinder Kumar Shanu. The local dances like Haran, Dheeku and vocal performances like Paakh and Karkaan left the audience enthralled.

The practice of ‘Rutt-Rarre’ which was displayed was highly appreciated by the chief guest as well as the spectators.

Also present on the occasion were Nisar Ahmed Wani (Managing Director, JKTDC), RK Katoch (Director Tourism Jammu), Majid Drabu (MD J&K Cable Car Corporation), Vikas Gupta (Director Handlooms and Handicrafts) and Parvez Sajjad (Director Planning, Tourism Department).

The programme was compered by Kusum Tickoo.