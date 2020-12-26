DDC member joins JKAP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 26: Bilqees Jan, the District Development Council (DDC) member from Zainpora-I, district Shopian today joined Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) at its office in Lal Chowk area here today.

The newly elected DDC member joined the Apni Party in presence of Party president Altaf Bukhari who welcomed her into the party-fold.

Jan contested DDC elections from Zainpora-I in district Shopian as an independent candidate and was fully backed by the Apni Party which had not fielded its own candidate against her.

Speaking on this occasion, Bukhari stressed upon her to work indefatigably in order to improve the developmental index of her constituency. “My message to all our victorious candidates is that they should work tirelessly for the holistic development in their respective constituencies and ensure that they remain accessible to the people, directly or indirectly all the time,” he added.