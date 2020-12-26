Shiv Khori pilgrim dies, 4 others of family injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Dec 26: A young pilgrim on way to Shiv Khori shrine died and four others of the family were seriously injured when a 3- wheeler load carrier rolled down near Garn Grid Station Bhambla, here this evening.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar (18), son of Bishinder Nath, resident of Raipar Satwari, who reportedly died on the spot. The injured, including two brothers of the deceased and a brother-sister duo, have been referred to GMC Hospital Jammu for treatment.

The victims were going to Shivkhori for pilgrimage in a load carrier, bearing registration number JK02CD- 5971, which rolled down while negotiating a sharp curve near Garn Grid Station Bhambla.

The injured were immediately shifted to Sunderbani hospital where doctors declared Vinod Kumar as brought dead.

The other injured were identified as Bunty Kumar (24), son of Bashinder Nath of Raipar Satwari, Ajay Kumar (23), son of Naresh Kumar of Raipar Satwari, Tarsem Lal (22) son of Bashinder Nath of Raipar Satwari and Mamta Devi (28), daughter of Naresh Kumar of Satwari .

All of them were referred to GMC Jammu for treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.