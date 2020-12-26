Traffic Police carries out drive against modified silencers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: ADGP Traffic J&K T Namgyal reviewed the traffic management in Jammu city and issued directions for effective regulations of traffic in the winter capital of J&K.

On the directions of SSP Traffic Jammu Shiv Kumar Sharma, a drive was carried out at Jammu City’s South area by DySP Traffic City South Sunil Singh along with DTI Narwal Inspector Ashwani Kumar, DTI Satwari Inspector Vikas Kant and DTI Railways Inspector Ashish Khajuria against modified silencers.

The drive was launched since three days ago as the City Traffic Police fined number of bikes and bullets for installing modified and noisy silencers.

“Traffic Police has also issued a stern warning to motorcycle riders against using modified silencers as such silencers make loud noise”, said DySP Traffic City South Sunil Singh.

“Drive was launched against noise pollution caused by unauthorised modifications in vehicle’s exhaust”, said ASP Traffic Pardeep Singh Gouria.

“The initiative is being undertaken to prevent noise pollution in and across the city. This is in addition, to drive against pressure horns and other fancy horns”, said SSP Traffic Shiv Kumar Sharma.

The drive is being closely monitored by ADGP Traffic J&K T Namgyal.