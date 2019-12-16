Tributes paid to DIG CRPF, jawan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Floral tributes were paid to Shailender Vikram Singh, DIG, CRPF and Constable Naveen Kumar, who passed away in a tragic incident in Ramban area on Sunday.

In a brief ceremony, Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dilbag Singh, DG J&K Police, Zulfiquar Hassan, SDG, CRPF J&K Zone and Senior officers/personnel of CRPF, JKP and Civil Administration paid their rich tributes to the departed CRPF personnel at 160 Bn, CRPF, Chatha, in Jammu today.

Their last rites shall be performed at their respective home towns with full Police honours tomorrow.