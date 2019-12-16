Army celebrates Vijay Diwas

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 16: The 48th anniversary of “Vijay Diwas ” was celebrated today at Northern Command headquarters here today and various other Army Garrisons located across J&K with full Military decorum and solemnity.

The celebration commemorated by a wreath laying ceremony to pay homage to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in operation of 1971.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command laid the wreath on behalf of all ranks of Northern Command at Dhruva Shaheed Samarak.

Click here to watch video

Each year 16 December is celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s Military victory over Pakistan in 1971. The victory is unique and unparalled as it was on this day that 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian Army.

On this occasion, the Army Commander complimented the rank and file of the Northern Command for their steadfastness, dedication and selflessness.

To mark the 48th year of victory of Indian Army in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Vijay Diwas was also commemorated at Nagrota Garrison, near Jammu.

White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, laid wreath at `Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal War Memorial’ Nagrota to honour the valiant martyrs of Indian Army. Officers and jawans of Corps also paid their homage on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, GOC exhorted the valiant troops of the White Knight Corps to be “ever ready” to face any challenge with grit, determination and valour and emerge victorious.

Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Army also celebrated victory of Indian Army over Pakistan in 1971, that culminated in the creation of Bangladesh. Corps Commander, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon led officers and other ranks of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps in paying tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the war memorial, a defence spokesman said.

“The 48th anniversary of the Indian victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Several functions were held to mark the occasion,” he said.

The spokesman said a felicitation function was held to acknowledge and honour the sacrifices of the veterans and martyrs of the 1971 war.

“The war veterans and families of the martyrs of the 1971 war were felicitated at a function,” he said.

“The Army immensely values the sacrifices of the Veer Naaris and their family members. The victory of such a magnitude would not have been possible without the tremendous sacrifice by the soldiers,” the Corps Commander said, referring to the 1971 war victory.

Vijay Diwas was also commemorated at Balidan Stambh by Tiger Division today. A grand and solemn wreath laying ceremony was conducted with full military honours.

Maj Gen, Sharad Kapur, GOC of Tiger Division laid floral wreaths at ‘Balidan Stambh’ and ‘Tiger War Memorial’ on this occasion. Senior Serving officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and jawans of the Division paid homage. A large number of veterans and war heroes laid floral wreath and paid homage to the brave soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country in J&K during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The sounding of the ‘Last Post’ on bugles revived proud memories of the supreme sacrifice of our gallant soldiers, who valiantly fought to safeguard the integrity and unity of our country.

A wreath lying ceremony was organized at Akhnoor, Rajouri and Dharmkund Garrison with traditional solemnity to commemorate the 48th Vijay Diwas. Wreaths were laid and floral tributes pad by the officers and other ranks to the war heroes and those who attained supreme sacrifice.

Vijay Diwas the day to celebrate the victory of India over Pakistan in 1971 war was celebrated at Shradhanjali Sthal, Major Narain Singh Chowk, Udhampur today. Various organisations like Ex-servicemen Kalyankari Sangathan, Senior Citizen’s Club Udhampur , Beopar Mandal Udhampur, Intellectual Forum Jammu Province, Seva Bharti Udhampur, Tushar Mahajan Trust and different colleges and schools of Udhampur participated.

The function commenced with paying floral tributes to the martyrs in the morning. Dr Gurinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur was the chief guest. Patriotic songs and cultural program was held in which children of various schools participated.