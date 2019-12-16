Lt Governor calls for comprehensive policy to strengthen IT sector in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for laying down a comprehensive Information Technology (IT) Policy to strengthen the IT sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt. Governor made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the status of the establishment of two IT Parks in J&K.

The Lt. Governor observed that it is important to have a comprehensive policy in order to gain fruitful results on ground as far as IT sector is concerned. He asked the officers to work-out a model to establish Rural BPO in each district and incorporate the same in the IT Policy. He further directed for identification of suitable lands for the IT Parks and asked the officers to ensure their optimum utilization.

The Lt. Governor also sought a detail on the activities to be taken up in the IT Parks and directed the officers to fix timelines to complete the project in a phased manner. He entrusted upon the officers to conduct various activities to outreach to the investors including road shows in cities with well developed IT sector.

He observed that the youth of J&K will be absorbed in the upcoming IT Parks coming up at Jammu and Srinagar and rural BPOs to be developed in each districts.

The meeting was informed that the proposal for the nomination of National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) for designing the IT Parks besides drafted organization chart and proposed recruitment rules has already been submitted for approval.

Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Simrandeep Singh, Managing Director, JK IT Infrastructure Company and Ravinder Kumar, MD, J&K SIDCO participated in the meeting.