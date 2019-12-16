Vacancies in Govt deptts being advertised soon: Advisor Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Asserting that several posts are being advertised in different departments, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today urged upon youth to keep themselves updated about the advertisements of Government recruitment agencies.

The Advisor was interacting with the individuals and deputations during weekly public grievances redressal camp held at the Convention Centre, Canal Road.

During the camp, the Advisor met about 128 people comprising 20 deputations and 35 individuals.

Hailing from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the visitors apprised the Advisor about their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring redress of the same at the earliest.

In several cases, the Advisor, issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments to look into the grievances and resolve them in a time bound manner.

A deputation from Saranor, Dalogra, Sawani and Bathuni areas of district Rajouri demanded establishment of Mobile School in their areas. Similarly, another deputation from Bashir Gojar Basti demanded upgradation of drainage system and link road in their area.

A deputation of claimants, seeking jobs under SRO-43, sought intervention in their cases, pending at several stages in the Police Department.

A deputation of casual employees of Jammu Central Cooperative Bank demanded regularisation of their services. A deputation of J&K Sports Council coaches demanded releases of pending salaries. A deputation of Jammu Municipal Corporation corporators met the Advisor and projected several issues pertaining to their respective wards.

Several other individuals and deputations from Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Gool Ramban, Doda, Jammu, Akhnoor, Udhampur, Srinagar, Kupwara, Pulwama, Anantnag, and other areas also met the Advisor and registered their issues and demands.

Advisor Khan assured the individuals and the deputations that all their genuine issues would be examined for early redressal.