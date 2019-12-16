NH re-opens for traffic

Fog in Jammu areas, flights delayed

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Dec 16: Jammu- Srinagar National Highway connecting Kashmir with rest of the country was re-opened for traffic this morning after remaining closed for four days due to heavy snowfall and landslides while dense fog affected air, train and vehicular traffic during morning hours in Jammu.

A traffic official said that the highway was re-opened for traffic at around 10.15 am after clearance of landslides in Ramban area by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). He said that around 300 LMVs stranded in Ramban and Banihal were allowed to move towards Srinagar and over 100 trucks with poultry and fresh vegetables also moved towards the Valley.

He said nearly 250 stranded passenger vehicles were allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund side in the afternoon (3:30 pm) while over 4000 trucks are stranded at Qazigund and other areas in Valley will be allowed to move towards Jammu during the night.

The dense fog during morning hours in Jammu delayed three morning flights and caused disruption in the free movement of vehicular traffic, while as several trains were late by nearly 30 minutes to one hour today. The fog for the last two days in plain areas of Northern region due to fall in night temperature has started showing its impact. The visibility was very poor and up to 10 am, no flight could land at Jammu airport.

The power supply in more than 70% areas has been restored while many link roads in the hilly and snow bound areas are still blocked. The GREF and R&B authorities are on the job to clear the link roads in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and parts of Udhampur, Reasi and Poonch, an official spokesman said.

Meanwhile, there was further improvement in weather today after Sun came out giving some respite to the people from intense cold weather conditions. However, the night temperatures across the region has dipped further.

Srinagar recorded maximum of 7.5 degree Celsius and minimum of minus 1.6 degree Celsius, Gulmarg minimum minus 10.0 deg C, Pahalgam maximum 5.0 degree C and minimum minus 10.0 deg C and Kupwara recorded a maximum of 9. 8 degree C and minimum -0.7 degree Celsius temperature.

Jammu recorded maximum of 17.3 degree Celsius and minimum of 5.7 degree Celsius. Banihal maximum 6.6 deg C and minimum 0.8 degree C, Katra maximum 16.5 deg C and minimum 6.0 deg Celsius while Bhaderwah had maximum 8.6 and minimum minus 1.7 degree Celsius.

Leh recorded maximum of 0.0 degree Celsius and minimum of minus 16.7 degree Celsius while Drass had maximum of minus 8.8 degree Celsius and minimum of – 27.2 degree Celsius.