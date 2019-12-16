Book drug peddlers, bovine smugglers under PSA: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: To assess the crime and security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today chaired a meeting of the Range DIGs and District SSPs of Jammu Zone via Video Conferencing here.

ADGP CID Dr B Srinivas, ADGP Armed AK Choudhary, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG JSK Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh, AIGs of PHQ attended the meeting.

DGP said that besides fighting terrorism, the Police has to assure that other crimes are under check and cases of social crime, bovine smuggling, drug peddling etc must be registered and investigated professionally. He said that quality and transparent investigation be assured so that the criminals get convicted. He directed the district SPs to make strong cases against the identified individuals who are habitual offenders in drug peddling and bovine smuggling. The process of registering and challaning such cases should be on fast track and the culprits should be booked under Public Safety Act (PSA), the DGP added.

The DGP emphasized on the quick and quality disposal of cases and also on recovery of the stolen property.

Referring to the welfare of NoKs of Police Martyrs and Police personnel, the DGP said that the Police Parivar are indebted to the sacrifices made by our martyrs, that ensured the peaceful atmosphere for the people of the UT. The DGP directed the officers to look after the welfare measure of NoKs of Martyrs who are in need. He also said that looking after the welfare of retired Police personnel is our duty. He said that in every district a nodal officer be deputed to look into the welfare of martyrs families. He also emphasized upon district officers to hold meetings/ Sammelans with the retired police personnel on a regular basis and ensure that their grievances also are looked into.

The DGP also directed officers to follow up the land acquisition issues for building infrastructure. The DGP impressed upon officers to put the law and order equipments to optimum use.

On the onset of the meeting ADGP CID Dr B Srinivas and IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh briefed the DGP about the security and crime situation of the Union Territory. They also shared their inputs and sensitized the field officers.

The DGP and the officers observed two minutes silence to mourn the death of DIG, CRPF Shalinder Kumar Singh and his driver who died in a road accident last evening near Khooni Nallah in District Ramban. The quality of head and heart of the departed officer was remembered on the occasion.