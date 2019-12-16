Opposition trying to communalise Citizen Amendment Act: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 : In hard – hitting words, Union Minister for Northeast, Dr Jitendra Singh today accused the opposition parties, including Congress, of trying to communalise the Citizen Amendment Act 2019.

Speaking at the Aaj Tak conclave here, Dr Jitendra Singh strongly objected to the Media Anchor for saying that the Citizen Amendment Act was biased against Muslim community. He also retorted to the allegations that the Citizen Amendment Act had been brought keeping in mind the interests of a particular community and said that the Act had been drafted with a purely secular bent of mind and was intended to offer protection to those minority communities whose interests were not safeguarded in the three neighbouring countries.

Refuting the allegation that the Act had deliberately left out Muslim refugees, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the three countries included in the Act, namely Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan had officially and constitutionally declared Islam as their State religion and therefore, it is assumed that they would safeguard the interests of the community which follows the State religion, but at the same time, the indifference towards other communities in these countries can be assessed from the fact while at the time of independence, the population of Hindus in Pakistan was over 23%, today it has reduced to mere 3%.

The irony of the events of the last few days, Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out is that while the main stakeholders in Assam particularly the districts of Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Guwahati as well as in the States of Tripura and Manipur have calmed down after initial apprehensions, misgivings or provocations, far away in Delhi and other places, Congress and some other opposition groups are trying to ignite passions and provoke people in the name of religion to seek some political mileage out of it.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for peace, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Government is committed to watch the interests of every section of society, regardless of religion or region. He said, it is the collective responsibility of all us not to say or do anything that could bring the student community and the youth to harm or cause any damage to them. Violence cannot be endorsed or approved by any means, he added.