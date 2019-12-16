Comprehensive programme undertaken for skill development of youth: Advisor Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K.K Sharma, today said that the Government has undertaken a comprehensive programme for imparting skill development training to youth enabling them become self-reliant and job providers instead of job seekers.

The Advisor was speaking at a review meeting convened to discuss issues related to construction of New Polytechnic Institute within the campuses of Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora, Pulwama and Baba Gulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri sanctioned under Centrally Sponsored Scheme “Sub-Mission on Polytechnics under Coordinated Action for Skill Development”.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr. Arun Mehta; Secretary, Technical Education, Zubair Ahmad; Director Technical Education, R. S Sharma; Registrar of the Universities and other senior officers.

The Advisor directed for ensuring that the funds so earmarked for the building works and infrastructure development should be made readily available to the concerned so that they can effectively carry on their works.

While spelling out Government’s vision of ensuring skill development of youth in their chosen fields, the Advisor said that several initiatives are being undertaken in this regard to make sure that youth are imparted training in different trades making them technically affluent. He said that it would also ensure creation of a skilled work force which would cater to the global market.