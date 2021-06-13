Tributes paid to Babu Milkhi Ram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Birthday of Late Babu Milkhi Ram was celebrated by Shri Guru Ravi Dass Satsang Society, Jaswan in the premises of Ravi Dass Ji Mandir at Jaswan village under the presidentship of Des Raj Sangral today.

While speaking on this occasion Prof G L Thapa, president All J&K SC, ST Retired Employees Forum and working president of JKRCEA said that Late Babu Milkhi Ram (Advocate) was a great visionary leader. He was also elected as MLA and turned great social reformer. He made selfless service to the down-trodden people. Milkhi Ram sacrificed his all comforts for the sake of upliftment of down-trodden people. He never bothered for the welfare of his own family.

Des Raj Sangral paid tributes to great leader and threw light on the life of Late Babu Milkhi Ram. He said Milkhi Ram organised many agitations, hunger strikes for the noble cause of upliftment of Bahujans. He fought election of MLA on the platform of Harijan Mandal.

Those who paid tributes included Prof G L Thapa, Master Bua Ditta, Capt Harbans LAL, Rattan Chand, Bihari Lal, Charan Dass, Jagat Ram, Mohan LAL , Ram Dass, Kali Ram and Bansi Lal.