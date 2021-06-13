Dr Jitendra unveils specially designed Mata Kheer Bhawani’s Pratima

Initiative to keep KPs linked to roots: Watal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh unveiled the first edition of a specially designed LED glow of Mata Kheer Bhawani’s Pratima having MP3 audio pre-recorded ancient Katha of Mata along with Bhakti bhajans and Leelas here, today.

Shri Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra Welfare Society, (SKBYWS) formed by Global Solace (NGO) under the patronage of Kiran Watal, former Municipal Commissioner, Jammu in 2017 which has been simultaneously supported by Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj a community platform, will install the Mata’s Pratima at Tullamulla. The Minister was also apprised about the installation of LED lightning of the temple and surrounding areas which has been going with the blessings of Mata since 2013 and it is the first of its kind in UT J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh while highly eulogising the role of Kashmiri Pandits said it is a novel initiative first of its kind making a novel use of modern technology to make aware the members of community about their religio- cultural heritage.

He urged Watal and his team to make a soft copy of the same available to community members all over the globe so that its younger generation residing far away from their native place- Kashmir will come to know how kheer Bhawani Mata found its abode in Kashmir.

He said the work done by the society is the reiteration and transmission of religio-cultural heritage to the next generation through the means of Mata’s Pratima designed on the basis of modern technology.

Dr Jitendra Singh greeted the KP community living in J&K and outside the UT including those overseas on the auspicious occasion of Jyeisht Ashtami falling on June 18. He hoped the blessings of Mata will spare the humanity from this pandemic and soon the situation turns normal for holding the Mela Kheer Bhawani in the traditional enthusiasm and established conventions.

Informing the Minister about the new initiative, Kiran Watal, convenor of the Shri Mata Kheer Bhawani Welfare Society said, “There is always a need to attract young people to our heritage and culture and this is an attempt in that direction. Also, the power of story and music is immense, so having it around the holy seat will add to the devotional atmosphere and mediation’’, he added.

He said because of the displacement Kashmiri Pandits who are scattered throughout the world and are losing touch with their roots by the day, an audio collection of this kind will help connect them to their roots.

It was also brought into the notice of the Union Minister that different ad important works like face lifting, polishing of grills and other allied works were executed by MKBJYWS with the consent of the Dharmarth Trust and cleaning of the holy spring with the help of CRP, Fire Service personals and PM package employees residing in the premises of the Tulmulla.

Kiran Watal was accompanied by Prof Ashok Aima VC Central University of Jammu and Pintoo Ji, president Global Solace Society.