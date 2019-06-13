Transporters call on Samoon, seek early redressal of issues

*Committee framed to install hi-tech system

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 13: A delegation of transporters today called on Principal Secretary Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon and sought early redressal of their demands.

Transport Commissioner Vaid, RTO Jammu, Dhantar Singh, Additional Transport Commissioner Ajaz Abdullah, Special Secretary Transport Amit Sharma, RTO Kashmir Akramulla Tak, Assistant Transport Commissioner Swarn Singh were also present on the occasion.

JMC Commissioner Vikas Sharma participated in the meeting via video-conferencing.

Various demands projected by the transporters were discussed threadbare and Principal Secretary assured them that all of their genuine demands will be addressed in a time-bound manner.

The meeting also decided to set up a committee under the chairmanship of Transport Commissioner regarding the installation of hi-tech systems such as vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in public transport vehicles. The Committee will submit its report within one month. The members of Transport Unions will also be part of the Committee.

The Transport Union members assured the Principal Secretary that they will follow all the rule and guidelines issued by the Department to ease the mobility of the public.

Dr Samoon assured the members that all the steps would be taken that would benefit the transport industry and people associated with it.