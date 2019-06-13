Human Space Mission to mark India’s 75th Independence anniversary: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 13: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also In-Charge Department of Space, announced here today that ISRO will launch its first-ever Human Space Mission to mark India’s 75th Independence anniversary, which is being observed in 2022. This historic Space Mission has been named “Gaganyaan”, he said.

Briefing the media at a press conference at PIB Centre here today, Dr Singh disclosed that the process of selecting two to three astronauts / scientists, who will be part of the crew, is currently going on and is likely to be complete within six months. This, he said, will be followed by training of the astronauts for a period ranging from 1.5 to 2 years, depending upon their adaptability, biological features and other factors.

When asked by a media person as to whether there was a possibility of a woman astronaut going into the Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it could be either man or woman, and added, that is why, he had described it as “Human Space Mission” and not “man or woman” mission. He also added that before the actual Human Space Flight is sent into the Space, two unmanned flights are planned.

Elaborating further, Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed that the Gaganyaan will move at a speed of about 7.7 kms / second and the astronauts carried by it will stay in the Space for a period of around one week. The budget allocated so far by the Government for this mission is Rs.10,000 crore, he informed.

For this special Mission, Dr Singh said, an exclusive Cell by the name “Gaganyaan National Advisory Council” has been set up and the crew selection as well as training for the project is being carried out by the ISRO with the cooperation of Indian Air Force.

The Lunar Mission to Moon, Dr Singh said, by the name “Chandrayaan-2” will be launched on July 15 this year and will also carry a land-rover along with it.

One of the greatest achievements in the last five years under the Modi Government, Dr Singh said, is that Space Technology has reached every Indian household. An elaborate brain-storming was done between the Space Scientists and the officials from different Ministries and Departments to work out the applications of Space Technology in different areas of work. In the last few years, as a result, he said, Space Technology is being used in several infrastructural projects like construction of roads and bridges, laying down of railway tracks, guarding of unmanned rail crossings, geo-tagging of MnREGA, checking of cross-border infiltration to address security concerns, etc. India’s Disaster Management skills through Space Technology are now also offering assistance to other countries, he added.