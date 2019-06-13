Emotional scenes witnessed during wreath laying of 5 CRPF martyred

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 13: Emotional scenes were today witnessed when wreath laying ceremony of five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) martyrs was held at STC training center at Humhama in central Kashmir district of Budgam on Airport road.

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar, senior Army, police and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) besides civil administration laid wreath at the mortal remains of CRPF personnel, including two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) who were martyred in a fidayeen attack at K P Road in Anantnag yesterday afternoon.

Large number of CRPF personnel, who were present, turned emotional when the coffin of martyred personnel were being sent to Airport for taking them to their native villages for last rites.

Vijay Kumar told reporters that attack cannot be described as security lapse. ”There were large number of people besides vehicles were also moving in the area when the attack was carried out on the directions from across the border. Our security forces reacted within minutes and killed the militant,” he said.

Five CRPF personnel were martyred and several others, including a Station House Officer (SHO) of local police station and a girl were injured in the firing at K P Road, Anantnag yesterday afternoon.

The martyred CRPF personnel were identified as Neeru Sharma and Ramesh Kumar, both Assistant Sub Inspectors, constables Satinder Kumar, M K Khushwa and Mahesh Kumar.