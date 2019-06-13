CVPPPL celebrates 9th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL) today celebrated its 9th Raising Day with full fervor and enthusiasm at CVPPPL Corporate Office, Jammu; Project sites in Kishtwar and Camp office, Faridabad.

CVPPPL was incorporated on this day in the year 2011 for execution of three Hydro Electric Projects namely – Pakal Dul (1000 MW), Kiru (624 MW) and Kwar (540 MW) on Chenab River basin in district Kishtwar of Jammu & Kashmir.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, Chairman and M S Babu, Managing Director were also present on the occasion. In his address, Chairman, CVPPPL emphasized the need for making co-ordinated efforts to achieve the desired milestones of the projects. He also stressed that they need to think beyond the Projects in hand and work towards future planning.

In the beginning, M S Babu, MD, CVPPPL highlighted the achievements of the company and progress of the projects.

On this occasion, various games were organized and awards distributed to the winners. Orchestra was also organized in which talented singers, dancers and comedian artists of national fame enriched the program.