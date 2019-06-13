Pak directed Anantnag attack to disturb normalcy in Kashmir: Guv

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 13: Governor Satya Pal Malik today said that yesterday’s attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Anantnag district of South Kashmir was directed from across and was aimed at disturbing normalcy in Kashmir.

Malik told reporters at SKICC during a function that Anantnag attack was directed from Pakistan. “It (the incident) was 100 percent a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan; such attacks happen only on the directions from Pakistan”, he said.

He said that whenever troops have upper hand in Kashmir, Pakistan foments trouble here. “Whenever the situation inches back to normalcy in Kashmir, like elections were over, Pulwama happened, the moment forces have an upper hand here, directions come from across the border for a suicide attack; yesterday’s incident was a fidayeen attack, it was not something small”, he said.

The Governor said that they won’t be cowed down by such attacks and assured fool proof security for yatra. “I want to tell those who are involved in this incident that it (the attack) will not cow us down, we are resolute; we will stop only after sorting them out. As there was no yatra on the road as of now, so the security arrangements were not so tight, but once that will start, we will put in place a foolproof security arrangement; we will not let anyone venture near it (yatra)”, he said.

Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar said that they will take sufficient precautions to prevent Anantnag like attack. “We will take sufficient precautions, we will factor in what happened yesterday; we also keep inside the previous incidents; what happened yesterday will be a part of our planning. With all intelligence and with all inputs, you cannot save yourself from the first burst. This is the place where the public are moving, the other transport is moving; everybody is there. It is not an isolated place, where it is one to one”, he said.

Kumar said that they will analyse who carried out the attack. “There are some claims made, mentioning the name of Al-Umar, but we don’t want to give it complete credibility, we will analyze. In every incident, you can say, either there was a lapse, and the action was not taken, but I am telling you within few minutes of the incident, there was a proper and adequate reaction. The initial opportunity is with the other side, it all depends on how we are able to counter, what collateral you are going to minimize and what you are going to achieve”, he said.

The Advisor said that local militancy is on wane as it is outside elements who try to create trouble. “You know what is happening to the local militancy in Kashmir, as I already mentioned, there are many among the community who want to bring it all to the normalcy.

However, these kinds of elements coming from outside can always change the local temperature a little bit, but we are determined, we are resolute”, he added.