Nirjala Ekadashi observed, devotees install Chhabeels to serve sweet water to people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Nirjala Ekadashi an auspicious Hindu festival was observed with full religious fervour and gaiety across the Jammu region today.

On the occasion people thronged different temple across the region from early in the morning to perform special pooja for the welfare of mankind as a whole irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and colour. Some devotees also kept the fast for the whole day to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and atone their sins.

The day is also known as Pandav Ekadashi and Bhimsen Ekadashi. The people even do not drink a drop of water on the day and give away donations to needy in cash and kind. The devotees from the Sun rise on day of Ekadashi to next day up to Sun rise keep fast to please the Lord.

The devotees visited various temples of Lord Vishnu to perform special Pooja on the day. Despite scorching heat the devotees had established Chhabeels and other stalls at different places to serve Shakar Sharbat and prashad to people. The employees of various Government departments and social and political organisations had also organised Chhabeels at different places to serve Shakar Sharbat to people.

In Jammu special prayers were held Puranmandi , Vikram Chowk , Raghunath Bazar , Railway Station, Shastri Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, RS Pura, Akhnoor and other temples of the district by the devotees. Even at different places prashad was served to people. The devotees recited Vishnu Sahastranaam and other Vedic Mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu which is considered auspicious. The donations were also given to poor and needy by the devotees of the Lord.

The festival of Nirjala Ekadashi was also observed with religious fervour and gaiety in other districts of Jammu region including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar,Ramban , Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch where devotees installed Chhabeels at different places to serve cold and sweet water to people. Also special prayers were held in the temples of Lord Vishnu to invoke his blessings and atone the sins by the devotees.