Training programme for Investigators on ‘Safety of Women’ held at SKPA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 10: Five-day training programme for Investigators on “Safety of Women”, sponsored by BPR&D New Delhi and held at S K Police Academy Udhampur, concluded today.

Twenty four Police Officers of the rank of ASI to Inspector, who include two female officers, attended the training programme.

The course was designed to accommodate investigation skills and knowledge of latest provisions of law including POCSO, JJ Act, IT Act, etc. To achieve the objective of the training programme, experienced guest speakers including Dr Kavita Suri, Director, Department of Lifelong Learning University of Jammu; Prof Vishav Raksha, Head Department of Sociology University of Jammu; Rajesh Bakshi, CPO, ACB J&K Jammu; Nayeem Abbas, Hamdami, Cyber Consultant; Inspr (C ) Rakesh Kumar, Inspr Gagandeep Singh and faculty of the Academy shared their wide range of knowledge with the participants on different topics.

SSP Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Dy Director (Indoor / Trgs) SKPA, was chief guest on the occasion of valediction of the course. In his valedictory address, he advised the participants to be sensitive towards women victims and adopting guidelines for the purpose laid from time to time. He further said that the main objective of the course is to enhance the capacity of the investigating officers especially in women related cases.

The course was coordinated by Sanjeev Gupta, Inspector and assisted by Vikrant Singh Kotwal, Inspector.