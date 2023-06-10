IIT Jammu’s I3C inks MoU with LEAD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: The Institute Innovation & Innovation Council (I3C), a renowned Section-8 not-for-profit organization at the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu), and the LJK Economic Growth and Development Dialogue – LEAD, have joined hands to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in Jammu & Kashmir.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organizations during a ceremony held here. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries, including Prof Manoj Agarwal, representing IIT Jammu’s Institute Innovation & Innovation Council (I3C), and Sunil Shah, Director of LEAD.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Prof B S Sahay from IIM; Sat Sharma, former Cabinet Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, and Harinder Gupta and Rajiv Gupta, members of LEAD.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of IIT Jammu’s incubatees, showcasing the institute’s commitment to nurturing and supporting startup ventures in the region. The MoU aims to provide a collaborative platform for industry-academia engagement and drive the growth of startups through various initiatives and activities.

The goals of this MoU revolve around fostering innovation, promoting collaboration and facilitating the exchange of knowledge between IIT Jammu and LEAD. By conducting joint activities, research projects and technology transfers, the organizations seek to strengthen institutional knowledge and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Under the MoU, IIT Jammu and LEAD will provide necessary skill development workshops, mentorship and support to startup ventures. This collaboration aims to empower startups in Jammu & Kashmir with the required knowledge, resources, and guidance to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape successfully.