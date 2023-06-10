Comm Secy I&C inaugurates Stone Art Exhibition at Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 10: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh, today inaugurated the Stone Art Exhibition at famed Kashmir Arts Emporium here.

This exhibition marks a significant milestone in promotion of local art and craftsmanship, bringing together the rich heritage of stone carving and the vibrant spirit of Kashmir region.

During the exhibition, famous Stone Artist of Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Bhat from district Ganderbal displayed his exquisite collection of intricately carved stone artefacts and other masterpieces with a diverse range of sculptures, figurines, and decorative items.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Commissioner Secretary emphasized on the importance of supporting and encouraging traditional craftsmanship. He commended the exceptional skills and dedication of Manzoor Ahmad in preserving and promoting this unique art form, which has been a part of Kashmir’s artistic heritage for centuries.

He further said that organising this Stone Art Exhibition at Kashmir Arts Emporium is a testament to Government’s vision of revitalizing the traditional arts and crafts sector in the region. He added that the Government is committed to provide every kind of assistance to local artists and these platforms are being provided to them so that they can showcase their skills and their exceptional talent is celebrated here.

Speaking during the sidelines of exhibition, Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Department Kashmir, Mehmood Shah, said that this exhibition is being held in the backdrop of ‘Know Your Artisan’ campaign started by the department to popular and promote the local artists among the masses. He added that the department is committed to provide platform to all artisans who are interested in holding these kinds of exhibitions.

During the exhibition, Commissioner Secretary held detailed interaction with the Stone Artist, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and spoke in detail with him about the masterpieces created by him.

Interestingly, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat also displayed his artistic skills in front of the Commissioner Secretary who praised the artist for his unique skills.