Fire & Emergency Services aspirants stage protest, seek inquiry report

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 10: Aspirants vying for various posts in the Fire & Emergency Services Department took to the streets today, staging a protest to demand justice and the public release of the committee’s inquiry report.

Scores of protesters gathered at the press enclave, holding placards and raising slogans in support of their demands.

Click here to watch video

The aspirants have been embroiled in a longstanding battle against the administration, alleging malpractices and corruption in the recruitment process.

Their grievances date back to 2019, and despite their efforts, they claim no resolution has been reached. Earlier, they had the opportunity to meet with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who assured them of necessary action.

“Despite the LG taking note of it, our issues have not been resolved as yet. Even the committee formed to investigate the matter has not submitted its report,” stated Showkat Ahmad, one of the protestors.

According to the aspirants, the committee was expected to present its findings within a month. However, they lamented that over six months have passed without any sign of the report or tangible progress.

They questioned the delayed scrutiny of a list comprising only 6,000 candidates, in contrast to the swift examination of the JKPSI list containing over 1 lakh candidates. The protesters wondered aloud who was protecting the wrongdoers and for what reasons.

The aspirants emphasized the need for immediate intervention by Lt Governor to ensure justice is served and those involved in corrupt practices are held accountable.