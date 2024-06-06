Tracing Hindu Influence in Australia

Over 976,000 people of Indian heritage call Australia home. As these numbers grow, so does the influence of Hindu culture on the Australian way of life. Australians continue to embrace traditional Indian cuisine, Hindu spirituality, art, architecture, and festivals, transforming the country into a multicultural haven of diversity. In this post, we review the history of Hindu influence in Australia and how Hindu culture permeates many aspects of life in the country.

Hinduism in Australia dates back to the 19th century

Research shows genetic connections between Indian and Australian populations from millennia ago. However, the history of Hinduism in Australia dates back to the 19th century. Small groups of Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs were brought to the country to work as farm hands and hawkers.

The population of “Hindus” in Australia in 1911 was less than 1,000. This number remained largely unchanged over the next several decades amidst the introduction of the White Australia Policy.

In the 1970s, immigration saw the Hindu community in Australia flourish. This period was marked by the introduction of several expressions of Hinduism in Australia. Swamis, gurus, yogis, and other spiritual figures popularized Ramakrishna Mission, Transcendental Meditation, and other guru movements.

These spiritual expressions continue to influence Australian culture in many ways, including how Australians spend their free time.

Hinduism is Australia’s fastest-growing religion

By 1991, there were over 43,000 Hindus in Australia. Today, Hinduism is the fastest-growing religion in the country, having grown from 0.7 percent in 2006 to 2.7 percent in 2021. It is also the third-largest religion in Australia, with over 684,000 followers.

Much of the growth Hinduism experiences in Australia is due to immigration. Nonetheless, overseas-born, Australian-born, and converts practice the religion. Over 1,000 people from across Australia attend the Sri Shiva Vishnu temple every week.

Yoga is more popular than soccer

Hindu spirituality has permeated the field of entertainment, exercise, and wellness in Australia. According to data from the Australian Sports Commission, yoga is now more popular in the country than tennis, golf, and soccer. Over one million Australians from the age of 15 and up practice yoga.

Hindu festivals dominate the social calendar

But arguably the most compelling evidence for Hindu influence in Australia is how the country has adopted Hindu festivals. Every November, Australians put on their most colorful clothes and hit the streets to celebrate Diwali. Stadiums, parks, offices, and schools across the nation market the event.

In July, and despite the cold, thousands flock to the Sri Shiva Vishnu temple to celebrate the Ratha Yatra (Chariot Festival) and share in their neighbors’ traditions. Other popular Hindu festivals in Australia include Holi Fest and India Day.

Wrapping Up

Immigration and intercultural exchange have made Hindu culture a part of everyday life for many Australians. From the delicious cuisine and vibrant festivals to the religion and spiritual dogmas, Australians continue to embrace Hinduism, lending way to diversity and tolerance. The result is a more diverse social fabric with rich influences borrowed from across the globe.