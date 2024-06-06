Kangana Ranaut ‘Slapped’ By Woman CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport

New Delhi, June 6: After a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official allegedly slapped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport earlier today, the BJP leader took to her social media account and asked how growing “extremism” and “terrorism” can be ended in Punjab.

Earlier today, Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), scheduled for tomorrow.

“I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me”, Ranaut said in a post on ‘X’.

“When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers’ protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab”, the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

“She stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement…” she said.

The 15-month-long farmers’ protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues.

Meanwhile, sources have said that an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation into the incident. (Agencies)

