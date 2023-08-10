Tough Approach Hurt People Economically, Unemployment Level Rises Manifold : Azad

Jammu, Aug 10: Lashing out at the previous regimes for anti-people policies, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that the tough approach has hurt the people economically and unemployment level rose to unprecedented levels during the last several years.

“I as the Chief Minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir built massive tourism projects, created Self Help Groups of unemployed engineers and ensured the rural economy is given a boost,” he said addressing a public rally in Bhaderwah belt of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir during his tour to the region.

Azad stated that all his pro-people and developmental initiatives have been reversed by the present dispensation, adding, “when we started developmental works in triple shifts, it provided job opportunities to all those who were migrating to other states to earn their livelihood.”

“There was peace, prosperity and a booming economy but when I look at the present situation, people are under immense pressure. They are searching for employment and manual jobs. This is what we have been reduced to,” the DPAP Chairman said.

Azad assured that he will come back with the golden era if voted to power and promised development of the erstwhile Doda district. He added, “there is no area left that he didn’t connect with the roads and provided hospitals and schools.”

The former Chief Minister also met dozens of delegations and addressed public programmes during his visits to Kapra, Ghati Morh and Karehi Chinta blocks.

“My aim is to uplift the rural economy and provide a source of living for all. We have huge potential and this region is rich in natural resources and I have a plan ready for it,” the DPAP chairman said.

Azad said it is important for party workers to strengthen the cadre at grassroots level.

“I am asking you all to get ready and reach out to people at their doorsteps and ensure they are becoming part of this ‘caravaan’ of peace and development,” he said. (Agencies)