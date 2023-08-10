‘Cong Trust Pakistan And Hurriyat But Not Armed Forces’: PM Modi In Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 10: Hitting out at the Congress Party for questioning the “surgical strikes” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that “India carried out the surgical and air strikes but the grand old party had raised questions on the capability of our armed forces”.

Replying to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties, the Prime Minister said, “Pakistan used to attack our borders and send terrorists to our country. It used to deny its role but the Congress used to believe them”, he said.

“Their love for Pakistan was such that they used to trust them and believed whatever they said,” Modi said.

Over the issue of terrorism, the Prime Minister said that, “Kashmir was burning in the fire of terrorism and the Congress Party trusted the Hurriyat, Pakistan and not the people of Kashmir”.

In September 2016, the Indian Army launched surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The surgical strikes on September 28, 2016, was in response to an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on an army base in Kashmir’s Uri on September 18 in which 19 soldiers were killed.

He said the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against his government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This is the second time Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

“Today, whenever someone says anything ill about India, they believe in it”, the PM said.

Modi said, “Congress loved to tarnish India’s image and they amplify it in the country”.

“They don’t believe in India’s people and their capabilities, but I want to tell them that the level of no-confidence among people towards Congress is high”, the PM said. (AGENCIES)