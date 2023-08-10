Dr Jitendra Offers Clarification About Service Rules In Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI, August 10 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the Rule 3(1) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 regarding “Future good Conduct” of the pensioners has not been amended.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that the condition of “future good conduct” has been present in the Rules since 18.08.1958. He said, “Future good conduct of the pensioners is an implied condition of every grant of pension and its continuance.”

The Minister also clarified that the amendment on 06th July, 2023 was made with respect to the members of All India Services, who have worked in any Intelligence or Security-related organisation in order to regulate the publication of any material/sensitive information after retirement which might prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State or relation with a foreign State.

A similar provision is also available in Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 for those Central Government officers who have worked in any Intelligence or Security-related organisation.

In reply to another question in the same House, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Indian Space Policy – 2023 has been approved and released in the public domain. The Policy opens up the sector for enhanced participation of Non-Government Entities (NGEs) across the entire value chain of the space economy, while clearly delineating the roles of various stakeholders viz. IN-SPACe, ISRO, NSIL and DOS.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Government has set up the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) as a single-window agency for promotion and authorization of space activities.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory – India (LIGO-India) project has been approved by the Government of India at an estimated cost of Rs. 2600 Crore, with Department of Atomic Energy as the Lead Agency. He said, after completion of the project, the LIGO-India will be operated as a national facility for detecting Gravitation Waves and Research in related areas of Astronomy.

On the issue of Chandrayaan-3, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the spacecraft was successfully launched onboard LVM-3 on 14th July 2023 at 14:35 hrs from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. Currently, the spacecraft is in the translunar orbit, with the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) planned on August 5, 2023.