IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore are among some of the top MBA colleges in India. Pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) places a candidate in an advantageous position because of the top-notch quality of education, great learning experience along with high placements offered by more than 5,200 colleges in India.

An MBA degree after graduation enables an individual to become eligible for being recruited by large corporations. Candidates can get admission to the top MBA colleges in India on the basis of performance in the entrance exams such as CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) & ATMA. The most important information regarding the top MBA Colleges in India has been provided below:

Top MBA Colleges in India NIRF Rankings 2021

The top MBA colleges in India are ranked depending on several parameters such as placement records of the last three years, infrastructure, school and learning environment

Faculty, geographical location etc. The following table shows the NIRF rankings 2021 for Top MBA colleges in India:

Institute Name NIRF Ranking 2021 NIRF Score 2021 IIM Ahmedabad 1 83.69 IIM Bangalore 2 83.48 IIM Calcutta 3 80.04 IIM Kozhikode 4 73.34 Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi, Delhi 5 72.15 IIM Indore 6 71.1 IIM Lucknow 7 71.02 XLRI, Jamshedpur 8 69.93 IIT Kharagpur 9 69.5 SJMSOM, IIT Bombay 10 68.08 IIM Raipur 15 – IIM Tiruchirappalli 17 – IIM Udaipur 18 –

Top MBA Colleges in India- Highlights

Some of the significant highlights of the top MBA Colleges in India have been tabulated below:

Total MBA Colleges in India 5,200 (Approximately) Types of MBA Colleges Government and Private Total Number of IIMs 20 Approval Authority for MBA Colleges in India ● AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) ● UGC (University Grants Commission) ● MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) Admission Process Merit-based depending on the scores obtained by the candidates in the: (a) qualifying exam (b) state/ national level entrance exams such as ● CAT ● MAT ● CMAT ● ATMA ● NMAT ● MAH MBA CET Candidates may also have to appear for a separate entrance exam while enrolling in some private institutions. Common MBA courses in India Sales and Marketing Human Resource Management Banking and Finance International Business

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India- Fee

Here is a list of the top ten MBA colleges in India along with their average annual fees:

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India Average Annual Fees(INR) IIM Ahmedabad Fee 23,00,000 IIM Calcutta Fee 23,00,000 IIM Bangalore Fee 23,00,000 IIM Lucknow Fee 20,10,000 SPJIMR Mumbai Fee 19,00,000 IIM Ranchi Fee 17,60,000 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur Fee 12,90,000 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Fee 10,76,000 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Fee 10,76,000 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune Fee 9,62,500

Admission Process of Top MBA Colleges in India

The detailed admission process for top MBA colleges in India is given below:

Minimum Eligibility Criteria for the IIMs ● The candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. ● In case of the candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, this is relaxed to 45% ● The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent. ● A candidate appearing for the final year bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. Such a candidate must produce a certificate from the principal/head of the department. MBA Admission Through National Level Entrance Exam Candidates must take the following national-level entrance exams to seek admission into the top government & private MBA colleges in India, including IIMs: ● ATMA (AIMS Test for Management Admissions) ● CAT (Common Admission Test) ● CMAT (Common Management Admission Test) ● GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) ● MAT (Management Aptitude Test) ● TISSNET (Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test) ● SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test) ● MAH CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) Students qualifying for these exams are allotted seats through the counselling process based on their rank in the entrance test. MBA Admission Through State Level Entrance Exam Several states are responsible for conducting their entrance test for admission to MBA programs. Some of the state-level entrance exams are: ● Karnataka PGCET ● MAH MBA CET ● AP ICET ● TS ICET ● TANCET Candidates qualifying for the entrance test are allotted seats through the counselling process based on their rank. MBA Admission Through Institute Level Entrance Exam Candidates have to appear for an institute-level entrance exam for seeking admission to specific institutes. Some of the state-level entrance exams are IPU CET, AMUEE, CUCET, LPUNEST, etc. The candidates who qualify for the entrance test become eligible for the counselling process. Management Quota MBA Admission It is a common practice in some of the colleges to have some seats reserved for the management quota. The admission to the course through the management quota seats is merit-based and depends on the scores of the qualifying exam.

Top MBA Colleges in India: Cutoff

The primary factor that governs a candidate’s admission to the top MBA colleges in India is the entrance exam cutoffs. The cut-off percentile for the top MBA colleges in India is given below:

Name of the College Cutoff Percentile IIM Bangalore cut-off 99-100 IIM Ahmedabad cut-off 98-99 IIM Calcutta cut-off 98-99 IIM Lucknow cut-off 98-99 IIM Kozhikode cut-off 95-98 IIM Indore cut-off 95-98 MDI Gurgaon cut-off 94-98 XLRI Jamshedpur cut-off 92-94 IIT Kharagpur cut-off 90-95 IIT Delhi cut-off 90-95

Top MBA Colleges in India- Placements

The following table demonstrates the median salary and the highest CTC offered by the top MBA colleges in India:

Name of the College Median Salary (in LPA) Highest CTC (in LPA) Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore 28.60 L 32 L Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta 27.67 L 80 L Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad 25 L 55 L Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow 23.5 L 58.47 L Indian Institute of Management, Indore 21 L 31.68 L Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode 26.50 L 58 L Indian Institute of Management, Trichy 17 L 30 L MDI Gurgaon 23 L 40.50 L S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai 25 L 28 L XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur 23 L 50 L Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 17.12 L –

MBA Specialisations Offered in India

Candidates can opt for the following specialisations offered by the top MBA colleges in India:

Business Administration General Management Finance Marketing Human Resource Management Business Management International Business Business Analytics Aviation Management Retail Management Healthcare Management Operations Management Logistics and Supply Chain Management Executive MBA Banking and Insurance Entrepreneurship and Family Business Information Technology Tourism Management Banking and Insurance Digital Marketing Hospital Management Information System Management Accounting Project Management Airline and Airport Management Advertising Management Global Management Start-up Management Export Management Rural Management

Top Recruiters of MBA Graduates in India

Top recruiting agencies that hire MBA graduates from the top MBA colleges of India are as follows: