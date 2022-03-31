22 houses gutted in devastating fire in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Mar 31: At least 22 residential houses were damaged in two separate devastating fire incidents, causing damage to the property worth lakhs of rupees in Kashmir valley on Thursday, officials said.

Two fire service men were also injured in the incident.

Fire and Emergency Service officials said that fire broke out in a house at Noorbagh area of downtown Srinagar at around 1:57 am and spread quickly to nearby houses, causing extensive damage to 20 houses, including wooden structures.

Nine fire tenders were pressed into service from various city stations to put out the leaping flames, which became possible after several hours of extensive efforts by the fire fighters.

The cause of the blaze was believed to be an electric short circuit.

Two residential houses were damaged in another fire incident that broke out at Rajouri Kadal late last evening, causing major damage to the property. (Agencies)