Employment Mar 31, 2022

Trikuta deep high school
OLD JANIPUR, DOORDARSHAN LANE
REQUIRED TEACHERS
FOR NUR TO 10TH
QUALIFICATION :
BA, B.Ed, B.Sc, MSc and
fresher can also apply
Walk in Interview
11.00 am to 1 pm
Contact Number
9419918396
JOB VACANCY
Need Office Counsellor (Female) for
Institute at Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Candidate should have good
communication skill.
Salary 8000+ incentives
9086058866
Required Staff
Required full time Computer Operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485
Vacancy
HELPER 1 NO.
FOR MAINTENANCE OF THE SHOWROOM
Contact 70065 57259
9419185943
REQUIRED
Computer Hardware & Networking Engineer
Key Responsibilities
* Managing Windows & Linux Servers
* Maintenance & Networking of clients
* Maintenance of Printers & other devices
Mail your Biodata at excelsior65@gmail.com
UNIQUE PUBLIC SR. SEC. SCHOOL
(Affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi)
Gadi -Garh, opposite Karan Bagh Jammu
Contact No. 9906038788, 9622408343
REQUIRED STAFF
(1) Hindi Teacher for Higher Classes
(2) Physical Teachers
(3) Art and Craft Teacher
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates should contact school office on Thursday & Friday between 9 AM to 1 PM.
Principal
Required
IELTS/PTE CERTIFIED TRAINERS (FEMALES)
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
9419222584, 7889532931
Required Staff
Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact At:-
9419193224, 9419189485
Staff Required
For Fast Food Cafe
1. Cook /Chef – Chinese/Conti Indian -2 Nos.
2. Supervisor -1
3. Waitor – 2
4. Cleaner – 1
Male/Female can apply
Salary- Best in Industry
Call/Whatsapp 9796736420