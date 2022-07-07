Top 10 Lithium Battery Manufacturers in India, 2022

Lithium batteries are becoming more popular, while their rivals, like lead-acid batteries, are being left behind. Lithium batteries are becoming more widely used in consumer electronics because of their portability, high energy density, and long lifespan. Additionally, they are utilized in electric vehicles and energy storage.

How do lithium batteries work?

A lithium battery is made up of the following components: an anode, cathode, separator, electrolyte, and current collectors. When the battery is being charged, a small portion of the lithium ions on the positive electrode are released and move from the positive electrode to the negative electrode via the electrolyte. The battery is responsible for gathering and storing this energy. As the lithium ions move, they liberate free electrons, which then flow as a charge to the device being charged.

Why should you choose it?

One of the advantages of lithium batteries is their high energy density. Other advantages include their light weight, quick charging, portability, longevity, safety, maintenance-free nature, etc. Furthermore, the price of this technology has fallen dramatically. The following elements should be taken into account before choosing: the application, backup duration, capacity, technology, warranty, price, brands, etc.

The Lithium Battery Buying Guide

Lithium batteries are becoming more and more popular as a result of their numerous advantages over conventional battery systems. It is widely used in electric vehicles and as a form of energy storage in solar-powered home inverters, home lighting systems, and other lighting devices like street lights.

Residential and lithium batteries are used in commercial applications as well because of their lower bulk. These batteries are also used in toys, electronic equipment, science experiments, and do-it-yourself projects because they are typically smaller and lighter. Due to this important benefit, it can be used in a variety of portable consumer electronics devices. Longer shelf lives are a result of lower maintenance and recharge times. They can also handle a large number of charge-discharge cycles.

1. Application

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in a variety of products, such as mobile phones, laptops, toys, and other items. Inverter batteries and electric vehicle batteries both use it for energy storage. The lighting systems in houses, on the street, and in emergencies are all powered by lithium batteries. These street lights operate automatically. Systems that gauge the water level on farms with agricultural land also use lithium batteries.

2. Backup

Back up is the second crucial aspect to consider when choosing a battery. In an office with a 1500–2000 watt consumption, for example, a battery is needed to power the 5 kWh laptop, computer, printer, lights, etc. Examine your local power outage as well.

3. Capacity

Power backup and constant load have an impact on capacity.

4. Charger

The grid, a charger that can also be charged through a charger, an inverter, or a solar panel are the three primary sources for charging lithium batteries. Over the course of its lifetime, 2000 charges and discharges can be made.

A lithium battery needs 4 hours to charge completely.

Battery Capacity/Charging Time equals Charger Capacity (in Amperes).

Guarantee

The battery comes with a guarantee that lasts from six months to five years. The CAML batteries from Loom Solar are covered by a three-year warranty. The battery has a ten-year lifespan.

India’s Top 10 Lithium Battery Manufacturers

Based on industry expert discussions and reliable media sources, we have identified the top ten lithium battery manufacturers in India by market share who will dominate the lithium battery industry in India by 2030.

1. Loom Solar,

The Loom Solar ,with a 250 MW production capacity, is a solar panel and lithium battery company situated in Faridabad, Haryana. The company, founded in 2018, asserts to be India’s top solar company due to installing solar energy systems with mobile monitoring in 50,000 houses throughout India. It manufactures solar panels with mono-perc and bi-facial technologies ranging in power from 10 to 550 watts.

Loom Solar expanded its product line to include lithium batteries and made history by being the first manufacturer of lithium batteries to offer a 6Ah to 100 Ah range in the consumer market through retail channels and online marketplaces. As a result, customers will benefit from using it for home applications with this B2C venture. In addition, loom Solar has worked on product integration through developing research and innovation to provide specialized designs for the expanding lithium battery market.

2. Reliance – EV

Reliance New Energy Solar has acquired Faradion, a sodium-ion battery manufacturer based in the UK. For the purpose of accelerating the commercialization of batteries for electric vehicles, multinational Indian corporations are investing in Faradion. According to the company, sodium-ion technology is more affordable and secure. As a result, if Reliance is successful, it will have an advantage in vehicles and renewable energy storage. Additionally, Reliance is building a massive manufacturing facility in India.

3. Mahindra-EV

Another renowned automaker, Mahindra, is making a significant effort to transition to electric vehicles. For India’s $2.4 billion battery program with Hyundai and Reliance, the company recently submitted proposals. The nation’s first lithium-ion battery-powered auto-rickshaw, the Mahindra Treo, which comes in both an e-rickshaw and a cargo version, was also unveiled by Mahindra. A wide range of vehicles in electrified versions are also being introduced by the company.

4. Hyundai EV

With the launch of the Kona, a high-end electric vehicle, Hyundai, one of the leading automakers in India, has shifted to electric motoring. Additionally, the company works with IonQ, a business that creates quantum computers, to develop batteries. The alliance will enhance the lithium batteries used in electric automobiles in terms of their capacity, robustness, and safety.

5. Ola – EV

Of the 10 Indian companies that applied for the PLI battery manufacturing program, Ola was one of them. One of the earliest companies offering shared taxis to switch to an electric fleet was Ola. One million electric vehicles will be operated in India, according to plans made public in 2017 by Ola, a Softbank subsidiary. Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Limited was also going to be created concurrently. This company would lease electric vehicles such as buses, two-wheelers, and cars to its partner drivers. Ola Electric Mobility claims that the biggest factory for electric scooters will be constructed.

6. Amaron)-EV Amarraja

Amaron is the flagship product of the Amara Raja Group. It is one of India’s largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for use in automobiles and industrial applications and a market leader in terms of technology. The battery industry is transitioning away from lead-acid batteries in favor of lithium-ion batteries and solutions for electric mobility. Additionally, a gigafactory to make batteries for electric vehicles is planned.

7. Exide-EV

The largest battery producer in India is Exide Industries. Exide has made a commitment to taking part in the PLI Scheme for the National Programme on ACC Battery Storage, which just started making lithium-ion cells.

8. Panasonic

For portable electronics, backup batteries for unforeseen circumstances, and other uses, Panasonic offers a wide range of lithium batteries. It offers outstanding properties across a broad temperature range and long-term toughness suitable for outdoor equipment. Additionally, Panasonic batteries for devices like laptops and cell phones are lighter and thinner.

9. LG

The global leader in lithium-ion battery capacity is a Korean company. The company is making significant progress in the production of lithium batteries while also expanding its global manufacturing capacity.

10. Nexcharge

Nexcharge was developed in a partnership between Exide Industry and the Swiss business Leclanche SA. The facility is located near Prantij Ahmedabad and has a 1.5GWh installed capacity. The cells are from Leclanche, Germany.

Where should I purchase it from?

Batteries play a significant role in decision-making because they cost between 35 and 40 percent of the entire cost of the vehicle. When it comes to electric vehicles or energy storage, lithium batteries are more in demand than ever. As a result, a lot of businesses are investigating this potential at the moment. However, purchasers find it challenging to pick where to buy when faced with a vast list of participants.

These days, buying batteries online is simple. Previously, consumers were forced to rely mainly on neighborhood shops. However, nowadays, buying it online is simple for everyone. The lithium battery is additionally damage-free and simple to transport.

Conclusion

For the purpose of supplying the required electricity, an inverter and a trustworthy battery are required. Therefore, it's essential to purchase the right battery for your home.